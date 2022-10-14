A man has died in a suspected suicide attempt after he climbed a GRIDCO pylon and was electrocuted at Galilea, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra Region.

Nearby residents say, even though they tried to coerce him with money to abort his mission, he refused and subsequently died after touching a high-voltage transmission cable.

According to eyewitnesses, the man, who is not known in the area, had bruises all over his body suggesting that he had been severely assaulted.

Residents say he began climbing the pylon and threatening to kill himself.

The police who visited the scene also tried to persuade him with money, but he was adamant.

He instead climbed further, touched one of the high-voltage transmission cables, got electrocuted and died instantly.

Unit Committee Chairman for Galilea, George Mawuli Fianyo wants measures to be put in place to prevent easy access to the pylons in order to prevent any unfortunate occurrence in future