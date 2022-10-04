The Cape Coast District Court has for the second time adjourned the case involving the killing of Georgina Asor Botchwey, a student nurse at Sikafuambantem, a suburb of Mankessim in the Central Region.

The court says the decision is to give ample time to the police to conduct their investigation into the matter.

The three accused persons including the third suspect who is alleged to have been hired by the Tufuhene Nana Clark and another accomplice Michael Darko to dig the hole that was used in burying the victim appeared before the court today.

The charge against the three still remains conspiracy to wit murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and other Offences Act 1980, Act 29.

They have been remanded into police custody to reappear on October 18, 2022.