The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has kicked against the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

NAGRAT contends that Dr. Nkansah is not a professional teacher and does not qualify to occupy the position.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo relieved Prof. Opoku-Amankwa of his position as GES Director General in a letter dated October 17, 2022.

The teacher union expressed displeasure at the decision.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said Dr. Nkansah’s appointment must be withdrawn.

“We are not happy with the appointment because the gentleman who has been appointed is not a teacher. He has no teaching certificate. He is a banking officer. He has not risen through the teaching ranks.”

“We are calling on the government to quickly rescind this decision.”