As part of elevating the brand of Wendy Shay, her management, RuffTown Records has put together new structures.

One of these is the appointment of a new road manager to see to the daily runnings of the artiste.

Arts and entertainment journalist, Reagan Odei Ofosu Osarfo, well known publicly as Nana Reagan is the latest addition to RuffTown Records, to handle this task.

The former General Secretary of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) confirmed the news to ghanaweekend.com when he was spotted with the ‘Survivor’ hit maker on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Reagan was very grateful to Rufftown boss, Bullet, for reposing trusting in him and promised to deliver on his work as road manager for the label.

“I can only be grateful to Bullet for believing in me. Knowing his experience in our music industry, he will definitely not make mistakes with selecting his team and I promise to make things happen the right way,” he said.

“Wendy is a star who has taken the music industry by storm and has topped the music charts of various music channels and I understand the demands that comes with working with such a household name. I am just going work right and it will be fun,” he added.

In the meantime, Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet remains the Chief Executive Officer of the artiste management firm.

Wendy Shay will be releasing her ‘Enigma’ EP on November 11, 2022.