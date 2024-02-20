On Tuesday, February 20, Ghanaian songstress Wendy Asiamah Addo better known as Wendy Shay celebrated her birthday with a heartwarming act of generosity.

Through her Shay Foundation, she visited the Paediatric Theatre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, her birthplace, to offer meaningful support.

Beyond donations of essential items like baby cots and a digital baby scale, Wendy Shay extended a personal touch.

She chose to cover the medical bills and discharge mothers who had given birth on her birthday, expressing her joy and honouring her roots.

Speaking to the press, the celebrated songstress said, “I’m incredibly happy and honoured to be here today…..This is my birthday, and since I was born here at Korle Bu, I felt a deep desire to give back. So, along with the Shay Foundation, we donated these items to the Paediatric Theatre. But that’s not all! We’re also paying off the medical bills and discharging mothers who welcomed their newborns on my special day.”

Known for hits like ‘Koti Asore’, ‘Bedroom Commando and Habibi, Wendy Shay’s birthday celebration became a symbol of hope and support, bringing joy not only to mothers and their newborns but also to the dedicated staff at the Korle Bu Paediatric Theatre.

Watch excerpts of the donation below