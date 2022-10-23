Voting commenced in the Ashaiman Constituency after it was postponed on Saturday, October 22, 2022, due to some challenges.

The Ashaiman Constituency election was postponed to Sunday due to a delay in the process coupled with other teething challenges.

About 3,200 delegates are expected to take part in the exercise to elect Constituency executives to steer the affairs of the National Democratic Congress in the area for the next 4 years.

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey urged delegates in his constituency to “vote for experienced hands who will work towards achieving the party’s 1000 target in the 2024 general elections.”

The MP for the constituency further noted that the bad state of Ashiaman town roads will be fixed when the NDC wins the 2024 general elections and the status of the Municipality will be elevated to a Metropolitan Assembly.