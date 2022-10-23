The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibriil has blamed the flooding in some communities in the Central Gonja District including Buipe, the capital, on the spillage of the Bui Dam.

The minister who was speaking after visiting the affected area in Buipe assured the victims of government’s plan to support them with relief.

About 297 households in 4 communities have been affected, displacing over 1,200 residents by the flood in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

Public and private properties including electricity poles and cables and school buildings have been submerged by the flood.

As a result, two schools have been forced to shut down and victims seeking shelter with relations and friends.

The Savannah Regional Minister attributed the flood to spillage of the Bui Dam by the Bui Power Authority.

He made the comments during a visit to the affected areas.

“The waters started rising as a result of the spillage of the Bui Dam, and we asked the resident NADMO officials and various security agencies to start monitoring the situation. But as it is now, the waters have risen so high that about 219 households have been affected. Per my count, the number of people occupying the households should be over 1,200.”

Mr. Saeed assured the victims of government’s plan to cushion them and assured that pupils from the affected schools will from Tuesday be put in other schools until their schools can be reopened.

“There are two schools that have been affected by this flooding. So I am going to be in touch with the District Chief Executive and the District Education Officer to see how the various schools within the catchment area, particularly Buipe, the epicentre of this flood, to see how they can absorb these children into the other schools so that they will not be losing a lot.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Joseph Kwame Kumah who also has the Black Volta as its boundary wants government to extend relief to victims on his side of the river.

Mr. Kumah who also visited affected areas in Benkrom says government must turn its attention to the area.

Mr. Kumah also called on authorities of the Bui Dam to take more responsibility for the disaster.

“Bui dam, I know they have a patrol boat. If they don’t, they have a means by which they can know what is happening along the Bui Dam settlements so that they can come to the aid of the people and maybe if there are any technical advice they should give, they should let us all know as members of Parliament so that we can also talk to the chiefs and people of the area and see how we can have a lasting solution to it.”