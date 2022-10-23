Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, says there is a need for a deep reflection on the outcome of the National Democratic Congress’ constituency elections.

The Asawase MP said, “although he wished all the incumbent executives retained their positions, the delegates have made their choices.”

He believes “the outcome of the results calls for a deep reflection from the party.”

The incumbent constituency chairman, Alhaji Musah Abubakar, lost his seat after he served for 12 years.

Alhaji Mubarak before the elections called on the party to allow all the incumbents to go unopposed, insisting that changing what he called the winning team will be disastrous for the NDC in the Asawase Constituency.

The incumbent Women Organizer, the Communications Officer, and the Zongo Caucus chairman also lost their positions.

The MP denied assertions he was going to resign from his position if his preferred candidates lost in the elections.

There was a charged atmosphere at the election center when the Returning Officer announced the results.

The newly elected Chairman, Faisal Dauda polled 946 votes and the incumbent Alhaji Musah Abubakar also polled 775 votes.

A total of 1,854 delegates voted in the elections, and 46 contestants vied for 24 positions.

The deputy organizer position was put on hold due to some unresolved issues.

Faisal Dauda called on party members to be “circumspect in their utterances against the losing team and the Member of Parliament for the area.”