AngloGold Ashanti has dismissed reports that some persons have been trapped in its underground workings in the Northern area of the mine.

Some suspected illegal miners were said to have been trapped in the mining pit belonging to the AngloGold Ashanti but the company said the stories making round in a section of the media must be disregarded.

In a statement, the company however confirmed that some 11 persons were arrested on Tuesday after exiting underground workings at the Obuasi Gold mine but no one has

“Authorities and mine security personnel have conducted a patrol of underground workings n the northern area of the mine are not aware of anyone remaining underground”, portions of the statement read.

The company was quick to warn any unauthorized persons who may still be underground are encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel are stations.