The Greater Accra Regional Security Council has ordered the Immigration Service to as a matter of urgency pick up some illegal migrants converging along the streets of Achimota-Abofu in Accra.

Information gathered from the Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly reveals that the Nigeriens numbering over 30 were offloaded from an Ivory Coast-bound bus at the area on Monday evening by unknown drivers who are currently on the run.

Chairman of the Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Henry Quartey briefed the media on the development.

“The MCE called me that, he had a hint. These are not Ghanaians but they were dropped at about 11pm on Monday evening but in the meantime, we are arranging with the Immigration Service to take it up from here”, he said

Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikoi North, Boye Laryea also said:

“After they were dropped, the bus could no longer be found. I arranged with my taskforce and city guards to ascertain the issue so we are still waiting for the Immigration service to come in for the way forward.”