There is something disgustingly distasteful and utterly hypocritical about a former President, who’s seeking to take another bite at the cherry being happy to oversee an amorphous operation codenamed “Ways and Means” to destabilise the current occupant of the same office he seeks to return to.

Indeed, the great Greek philosopher Aristotle was right when remarked that “it is not possible to rule well without having been ruled.

This Aristotle theory seems to have a perfect correlation with the antics of former President Mahama, who having failed to rule Ghana well when he had the opportunity is now engaging in evil machinations and inferior tactics to stage a comeback.

Yes, the grapevine hadn’t lie. Mahama and his surrogates are behind the persistent booing of president Akufo-Addo at various fora.

It is trite that Mahama and his backers mobilised their supporters in London to masquerade as protesters to go and embarrass the president. Indeed, the paid agitators booed and hissed when President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, were at the London School of Economics (LSE) to deliver to lecture in 2018.

They followed it up to the US in 200, and resurrected their dirty scheme recently at the Global Citizen concert here in Accra.

As if that is not enough, they did it yet again when the President visited Eastern and Ashanti Region just last week.

As a matter of fact, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has alluded to this by indicating that the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the 2022 Global Citizens Festival in Accra was a reflection of the mood of the Ghanaian youth.

There’s also a commentary from Mahama frontmen like Okudzeto Ablakwa, Stan Dogbe and the likes stating that the booing will continue.

What we are witnessing is gaslighting from a political party and its leader.

I shouldn’t, at this stage, be surprised the depths to which Mahama will stoop to, but he has shown everyone once again what a depraved and manipulative, scheming character he is.

It has become second nature to the NDC and its media collaborators to put factional and personal interests above the country. We are having this conversation because Mahama is placing his own parochial ambition above national interest and to further his ambition to become President. It all makes you sick, and also says much about the current state of the NDC.

Mahama had the mandate and he squandered it. We all know it. The attempt by the NDC to breathe life back and legitimacy into a politically dead Mahama is absolutely inconceivable.

Realistically, how can the chaotic, shameless shambles of a man so recently defenestrated by the masses and thrown out of office in the wake of massive corruption and ‘Dumsor economy,’ conceivably hope to return to the presidency?

This man was indescribably messy the last time he was at the Presidency. He broke the pres­id­en­tial code and was simply embarrassing at the job. Truly, Mahama was so tired on the job, and was so inadequate, so unpleasant and so very shabby. And yet he feels like staging a comeback by deploying inferior tactics against the very office he is seeking to come back to.

If this country gave sanctuary to him, allowing him to attain the highest office in the land, as well as having the opportunity to take as much as he could from the state, then he owes it as a matter of honour to all those who follow.

Let those paid agitators and their stooges in the gutter press who championed all this terrible toxicity we have endured know that, a fool when given enough rope, eventually with absolute certainty, they will hang themselves.

By: Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu- Deputy Director of Communications, NPP