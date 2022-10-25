The hashtag #KenMustGo trended online as some Majority MPs called for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, has been the subject of some of the more intense criticism as Ghana struggle with an economic crisis.

Inflation has reached 37.2 percent and the cedi has been singled out as the worst-performing currency in the world.

Observers online remarked that the call of the Majority MPs against their own government was unprecedented.

Others also called for the Finance Minister to resign instead of waiting to be possibly sacked by the President.

On the ground, some Ghanaians were also in favour of calls for the removal of the Finance Minister.

Some residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, the government’s electoral stronghold, said it would be in everyone’s best interest for the Finance Minister to go.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News say Ken Ofori-Atta’s stay as the Finance Minister is long overdue and should be relieved of his post.

“If the key members of the government are saying that the Finance Minster should go, then I believe it has a lot of benefits for us, especially those of us who are sympathisers of the NPP,” one of the residents said.

“I agree with them that the Finance Minister should be changed. It is long overdue because that is the clarion call of everybody,” another Kumasi resident said.