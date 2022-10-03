The Police on 23rd October 2022 arrested suspects Kingford Anku, Adjei Evans, Francis Amoah and Akwesi Aquah in connection with disturbances during the Adansi North NDC Constituency election held at Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects reportedly destroyed chairs and other properties belonging to the Nana Abu Bonsra Primary School where the election was held as the ballots were being counted.

“The four were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court today, 25th October 2022 and were convicted and fined an amount GH¢6000 each or three months imprisonment in default,” a statement from the police noted.

The National Democratic Congress over the weekend held elections in the various constituencies nationwide to elect officers to steer the affairs of the party at the local level for the next four years.