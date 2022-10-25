The Police have arrested suspects Nana Owusu Banahene and James Quainoo in connection with some disturbances at Dzorwulu Accra, over a disputed land.

The suspects allegedly organised some thugs with an excavator to demolish a four-bedroom apartment building at Dzorwulu on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The suspects and their accomplices reportedly attacked the occupants of the house before the demolishing.

The police in a statement said, “they responded to the scene to restore calm. The perpetrators upon seeing us abandoned the excavator and escaped from the scene.”

“Police later had information that one of the vehicles belonging to the suspects had run into a ditch and was attacked by a mob who pelted them with stones, injured one of the suspects, James Quainoo, and set his car ablaze. Police proceeded to the place and the Ghana National Fire Service was called in to help quench the fire.”

The injured suspect is at the hospital receiving medical attention (his photograph could not be taken due to his condition).

Investigations have so far revealed that no one was shot during the incident.

“Investigations continue and all available footage on the incident is being reviewed as part of the investigation process. Efforts are underway to arrest all other perpetrators to face justice.”