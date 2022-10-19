The newly constructed Takoradi Habour Dry Bulk Terminal has taken delivery of two modern ship loaders and an eco-hopper from Dubai as the final components to complete the full installation and automation of the Dry Bulk Terminal Conveyor System at the Port.

According to the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Takoradi Habour, Dr. Kingsley Antwi-Bosiako, the completion of the Conveyor System automation at the Port of Takoradi will enhance handling operations of dry bulk cargo like Manganese, Bauxite and Clinker for exports and imports.

“The significance of the two ship loaders and eco-hopper is that, with a discharge capacity of 2500 MT/hour, the new conveyor system at Port of Takoradi Dry Bulk Terminal can load a total of up to 120, 000 tonnes of Bauxite and Manganese in 48 hours, a remarkable improvement over the current manual grab system with loading rate of approximately 8000 MT/ 24hrs. The installation of the Eco-hopper will also significantly reduce dust and other pollutant emissions, making operations at the port environmentally friendly,” he explained.

Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, who is the Director of Takoradi Port while lauding the shareholders, Management and staff of GPHA for the feat chalked, assured that Port of Takoradi will efficiently run the newly installed equipment at the Dry Bulk Terminal for the benefit of GPHA in general and Ghana as a whole.

The Harbour Master of Ghana’s premier commercial Sea Port, Captain Richmond James Quayson, who supervised the berthing of MV Fair Partner, the vessel that brought the equipment, said the automation of the conveyor system positions the 16m deep and 800m long dry bulk terminal to receive capesize vessels.

He added that the improved turnaround time for operations will enhance ship turnaround time at the quay as well as reduce ship waiting time at anchorage.

The construction of the dry bulk conveyor system and installation of the ship loaders and eco hopper are part of the second phase of the Dry Bulk Terminal Project, solely owned and operated by GPHA.

Other aspects of the second phase include an administrative block, a workshop, switching station, substations and complete pavement of the terminal and access road to the terminal.