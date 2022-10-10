Two people lost their lives after a church structure collapsed during a storm at Gomoa Akoti on Sunday.

The two deceased were a two-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The Head Pastor of the New Heaven of Grace Chapel, where the collapse occurred, said they noticed the church building shaking because of strong winds during the storm.

The church leader indicated that the strong wind prevented them from going out of the church as they were afraid for their lives.

He explained that a gust of wind struck the church, causing it to collapse.

Five other church members who sustained severe injuries were rescued and sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital for treatment.

The Head Pastor of the Church, Prophet Peter Osei Owusu narrated the incident to Citi News.