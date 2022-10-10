With Breast Cancer Awareness Month underway, Delta Air Lines and Breast Care International (BCI) have joined forces to offer a screening programme for women in Ghana.

The ‘Kick Out Cancer’ Campaign provides breast cancer education and screening to women aged 20 and over in communities across the country.

Those who go on to receive a positive diagnosis will be offered treatment at hospitals, including BCI’s Peace and Love Hospitals, and supportive counselling.

“Healthcare provision is one of the pillars of our community engagement strategy,” said Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s vice president EMEAI. “We’re proud of the work we have done with BCI over the past six years and look forward to raising more awareness and facilitating treatment for women and men diagnosed with breast cancer in Ghana over the next 12 months.”

BCI has organized community outreach programs in communities since 2002 to educate and improve knowledge, change attitudes, and promote the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Breast cancer screenings by way of clinical breast examinations are also offered free of charge at each screening session.

“Our partnership with Delta Air Lines to organize free countrywide breast cancer awareness program, is to rid low-income earning communities of the intolerable levels of breast cancer cases” said Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai , Executive Director of Breast Care International. “This initiative, which supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for ‘Good Health’ is driven by a passion for women in these communities to receive the much-needed breast care education, and by extension, counseling, and treatment.”

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that at 2.26 million, there were more new cases of breast cancer worldwide in 2020 than any other type of cancer. The WHO’s Globocan 2020 study found that breast cancer was also the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ghana with more than 4,400 new cases. This was 18.7% of all cancer diagnoses.

Since 2005, Delta’s global efforts to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month have raised more than $20 million, which has funded over 80 research projects for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

