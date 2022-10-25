The University Teachers Association of Ghana will continue with its strike for improved conditions of service, despite the intervention of the National Labour Commission.

The union has however eased the scope of the strike by saying campuses writing End of Semester Examinations are permitted to complete the examinations.

In a statement, UTAG also said its branch executives should coordinate with sister Labour Unions to determine Essential Services that can run during the strike.

UTAG was on strike together with the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

UTAG’s concerns are with the adjusted ex-pump rate of GH¢10.99 being implemented to affect Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances.

The union has complained that the agreed Conditions of Service of University Workers by the Employer were not being adhered to.

“It is trite principle of law that when parties enter into an agreement, the agreement must be performed in good faith,” the statement said.

UTAG also said the NLC has not been reasonable in its rulings.

It felt the NLC should “have no difficulty in making a definite order against the Employer to pay amounts on figures agreed and established by convention.”

Because of the disparities in the implementation of the adjusted ex-pump rate, UTAG said it will follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related services.

These include the assessment of examination scripts and postgraduate theses, processing, auditing and certification of examination results, departmental and related meetings, etc.

With respect to the NLC ruling, UTAG said its lawyers have engaged the commission.

“They have advised that the steps being taken in respect of the rulings of the NLC are without prejudice to the rights our Association have in law.”