Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has launched the first-ever ultra-modern Shell Rimula Express Lube Bay in Ghana.

The lube bay is the first of its kind in the industry and has been designed specifically to provide heavy-duty trucks with express maintenance services such as engine oil changes, radiator coolant services, greasing, diagnostics, battery testing, as well as free safety check services for trucks.

Mr. Kwame Asante, Lubricants Sales and Marketing Manager, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director, said “as a company, innovation is implanted in our DNA and the customer is at the heart of every decision we make. In line with this, we continue to invest in quality, innovative, customer-focused products and services which will give value and excellent experience to customers.”

“It is my honour to put on record that Vivo Energy Ghana is the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to introduce a lube bay of this kind with a drive-through specifically designed to service heavy-duty long vehicles, trucks, buses, cross-country vehicles, and mini trucks using lubricants from the Number One Global Lubricant Supplier, that are also designed to offer enhanced protection, improved wear resistance and overall reliable lubrication for longer lasting engines,” he said.

It is also worth mentioning that customers that bring their vehicles to the lube bay will be offered free safety checks to ensure the safe condition of their vehicle and guarantee the safety of our customers. The new lube bay facility has a customer-friendly waiting room conducive for customers to wait while their vehicles are being given the best of service by our well-trained technical staff, Mr. Asante said.

He further called on fleet owners, transporters, private organizations, and haulage companies to visit the new lube bay for a guaranteed servicing and safety of their vehicles.

Speaking on behalf of the Transporters, Elinam Horgle, Deputy Managing Director of J.K. Horgle Transport said “as transporters, we value our trucks and vehicles, and we make significant investments to make sure they are always in a good and safe condition for use. For this reason, we are excited about the new ultra-modern Shell Rimula Express Lube Bay, and we are grateful to Vivo Energy Ghana for this facility which has been specially designed for light and heavy-duty diesel engine vehicles like ours.”

Mr. Ignatius Doe, the Executive Secretary of Transport Owners Association, who also shared his impression of the facility, expressed appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana and called on the company to open more facility across the country.

“This a perfect Lube Bay for our vehicles because of the experience and competence of the Lube Bay mechanics. It also has a drive-through facility which ensures easy accessibility and parking of heavy-duty trucks and light duty engine vehicles” he said.

According to Mr. Doe, heavy-duty truck drivers work hard, and it is required for them to have adequate rest before and during their journeys. It is for this reason that this facility comes as a relief to the Association, as drivers will now have a comfortable place to rest while their vehicles are being serviced.