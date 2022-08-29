Vivo Energy has apologized for the sale of water–laced petroleum products to customers at the Shell fuel station at Adomi Bridge, Atimpoku, in the Eastern Region.

The company in a statement explained that the incident, which happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was a result of a technical issue.

“There was water ingress into the underground super tank after a heavy downpour in the area.”

“This resulted in stalling of the engines for a number of customers who had earlier carried out transactions at the station.”

The company noted that sales were immediately halted when the situation was realized.

It further indicated that immediate arrangements have been made for affected customers.

“We continue to be in touch with the affected customers to ensure full closure whilst further investigations continue to permanently resolve the issue and prevent any future occurrences.”

The company assured that it is working to resolve the technical issue.

“We wish to reassure all our cherished customers that this is an isolated case, and we remain committed to ensuring the strictest levels of quality at all our service stations.”

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority has shut down operations of the Shell station.

The authority is conducting a forensic audit into the fuel at the Ghana Standards Authority.