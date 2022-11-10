The 2022 Rhythms on Da Runway was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Since its inception in 2010, Rhythms on Da Runway has served as a platform to showcase the best of contemporary African fashion and other art forms.

Themed the Green Edition, this year’s event (the 10th edition) was aimed at creating awareness of the environment and sustainable fashion.

Various fashion brands had their works showcased by models on the runway.

There were performances by MzVee, Eno Barony, Victor AD, Empress Gifty, Lasmid, Abiana, Epixode, Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene.

Special awards were given to former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and Nathaniel Attoh.

See photos below: