The 10th edition of Rhythms On Da Runway has been officially launched in Accra under the theme ‘The Green Edition’.

According to the organisers, Nineteen57, the 2022 edition is intended to draw attention to sustainable solutions for development.

The main event will take place on Sunday, November 20, at ‘The Dome’ of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) were among the notable personalities who graced the ceremony at the premises of The Lotte, Cantonments.

The last edition of Rhythms On Da Runway, held in 2021, was themed, ‘The Masquerade’, to promote the wearing of face masks for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The event showcased a variety of designs from across the African continent and the African diaspora by acclaimed designers such as Senyo Foli, Katie O, Neyomi, MUDI, Jesu Segun, Nadrey Laurent, Pernia Couture, Nineteen57, Gloria Sarfo, and Attoh Andoh.