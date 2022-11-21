Renowned broadcaster, Nathaniel Attoh, was given a special award for his contribution to Ghana’s entertainment industry at the 2022 edition of the Rhythms On Da Runway (RODR) event held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to organizers, Nineteen57, the 10th edition of the event was aimed at drawing attention to sustainable solutions for development.

Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Sam Attah-Mensah (Sammens), hailed Mr. Attoh for playing an instrumental role in promoting RODR since its inception.

“He (Nathaniel Attoh) has been supportive of this industry at large and this programme in particular. He has been on the front lines, carrying the message, and energizing us on such occasions.”

🇬🇭@sammens called him “The Town Crier.” Nathaniel Attoh receives a special plaque for his contribution to Ghana’s creative arts industry #rhythmsondarunway2022 #RODR22 #GhanaWeekend 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/zk1VIt1kBD — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) November 20, 2022

Other special honours were given to former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and real estate mogul, Kwame Bediako.

Themed the Green Edition, this year’s event was geared toward creating awareness of the environment and sustainable fashion.

Various fashion brands had their works showcased by models on the runway.

A number of artists performed, including MzVee, Eno Barony, Victor AD, Empress Gifty, Lasmid, Abiana, Epixode, Shatta Wale, and Kuami Eugene.