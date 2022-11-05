One of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s advisors has defended his lack of comment on Ghana’s ongoing economic crisis.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, a technical advisor on the Economic Management team, said Dr. Bawumia “is preoccupied with the affairs of the state.”

“The Vice President has been holding several meetings trying to address issues of the national economy, trying to address issues of governance, trying to address issues of social cohesion and the protection of the vulnerable.”

“Those saying the Vice President is missing in action is probably because they are looking forward to another lecture by the Vice President, or they are looking forward to the Vice President saying something,” Dr. Mahama added.

“I think the Vice President always seizes the opportunity to address any issues of national concern. He is not shying away from the discussion.”

Vice President Bawumia was more vocal about the struggles of the economy when he was in opposition and organised lectures to outline the failings of the John Mahama government at the time.

Currently, inflation has reached 37.2 percent and the cedi has become the worst-performing currency in 2022 losing over 50 percent of its value to the dollar.

Petrol prices have also crossed the GH¢17 per litre mark and are expected to fuel further inflation. The diesel price has also crossed the GH¢20 mark and currently selling at over GH¢23 per litre at major pumps.

President Akufo-Addo, has, however, addressed the nation on the state of the economy and Dr. Mahama believes “that should have settled the matter.”