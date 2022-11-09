Residents of Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality are battling with a water shortage which has lasted for two months.

With the onset of the dry season, the residents are contending with the worsening brunt of what has become a water crisis.

Some pipes on the mainline were damaged during road construction and the pipes are yet to be repaired.

Currently, residents depend on water tank operators, who draw water from the Wapu dam.

Residents have also complained about the increase in the price of water.

Initially, a barrel of water was sold for GH¢1.50, but this has increased to GH¢3.

“The pipe manager says a drum now sells at GH¢3, and we don’t have that. Now the country is hard, everyone is crying. Women are the managers in the house, and we provide everything, so for the pipe water to increase to GH¢3, will compound our challenges. We are appealing to them to consider us,” Salamatu Alhassan, a resident, said to Citi News.

Abiba Kasim, a resident who sells water, said “I’ve been asked to sell a drum for GH¢3 by the managers”.

“Our women are now suffering because things are hard these days,” she added.

The manager of the Bimbilla water system, Ibrahim Sugri also said the contractor has been asked to replace the pipes, and he is yet to do so.

On the price increments, the manager said the situation exists because of the recent increase in their cost of production.

“It is not that we just want to increase the price of the water, but we are trying to be able to provide water without many difficulties,” he said.