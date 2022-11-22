Nana Abrokwa Asare, the administrator of the National Premix Secretariat, believes criticism of the secretariat from the Odododiodioo MP, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, because of the premix fuel shortage is unfair.

“I believe it is a very unfortunate statement. We are doing everything possible to reverse this challenge that we are facing,” Mr. Asare said on Eyewitness News.

As a possible intervention, he noted that Cabinet has signed a memo exploring the use of condensate from Ghana’s gas plants as an alternative to preparing premix fuel.

“I think the NPA and Ghana Standards Authority have realised that we can actually use the by-product from the Atuabo Gas Plant in the preparation of this premix fuel so instead of relying on fuel or super, or importing fuel into the country we can use this condensate to prepare premix fuel.”

“There was a meeting on Friday and the Minister of Energy met with the officers from the Atuabo Gas Plant,” he added.

He, however, noted that he was yet to get feedback on the meeting.

Mr. Asare also believes fishermen are sympathetic to the situation.

Some fishermen have threatened to protest because of the shortage, which has impacted their trade.

“Even though we are responsible for the supply of premix fuel, that budget falls with the Ministry of Energy, so she [Fisheries Minister] is engaging the Ministry of Energy.”

The premix fuel shortages have been partly blamed on the recent increases in the prices of fuel, which he said the Secretariat depends on for its production, processing and supply of the product.

Premix fuel is a mixture of mostly Petrol and a little engine oil.