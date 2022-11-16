The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has advised customers of the various financial institutions to desist from sharing their PIN Codes, debit/credit card verification values (CVVs) with people who pose as staff of banks.

CSA warned customers of financial institutions to be wary of SMS supposedly from their banks requesting that they will be assisted by an agent to link their Ghana cards with their accounts and credit/debit (ATM) cards.

This warning follows several reports circulated on various social media platforms regarding online fraudulent schemes targeting customers of various banks.

In a press statement issued by CSA, it said, “once the requested information is provided, the fraudsters undertake several online transactions causing financial loss to victims. Never share personal identifiable information including pin codes, debit/credit cards verification values (CVVs) and OTPs with anyone”.

The statement further entreated customers of the various financial institutions to visit or call their nearest bank branches for clarification, if in doubt of unusual requests.