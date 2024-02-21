The Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) has revealed that approximately 1,400 individuals and businesses in Ghana have secured accreditation since the implementation of the cybersecurity regulatory regime in March 2023.

In a statement released on February 20, 2024, CSA indicated that, as of February 19, 2024, a total of 1,383 Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs), 194 Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), and 52 Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) had been registered with the Authority.

While there has been a significant increase in registrations since implementation, the CSA notes that many businesses still operate without the necessary accreditation.

The deadline for operators to have secured the licence was December 2023 pursuant to sections 3(a), 4(k), 49, 50, 51, 57 and 59 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). The authority in the statement indicates its commitment to enforcing the deadline and prohibits individuals and businesses without the necessary licences or accreditation from conducting operations in Ghana.

The CSA has warned all cybersecurity operators offering services without accreditation by the Authority to seek the licence or face full rigours of the law including administrative penalties and criminal prosecutions pursuant to sections 49, 92 and 95 of the Act

Meanwhile, the Authority is collaborating with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to ensure public sector institutions adhere to the rules established under Act 1038.

They are also working with the Judicial Service of Ghana to enforce the provisions of the Cybersecurity Act in courts.

