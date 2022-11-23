The National Road Safety Authority has called for increased support for road traffic accident victims.

He said this as part of activities to celebrate World Remembrance Day.

Speaking to road traffic accident victims and caregivers at the St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo in the Savannah Region, the Regional Planning Manager of the National Road Safety Authority, Eric Anokye Fordjour called for more support for the victims and their families.

“We recorded over 2,924 crashes in Ghana last year, and we want to remember them today. We are also here to advocate for appropriate support for those who are injured and for the families of those who have been seriously injured, so we are using this day to highlight their plight to the general public, philanthropists, and the corporate world, so they can consider road crash victims as part of their social responsibility.”

Mr. Fordjour revealed that over 90% of road traffic accidents in Ghana are due to human errors and also advised road users to adhere to road safety measures and protocols to prevent accidents.

“To those who drive or ride, and to all of us who use the road, we must educate ourselves on good road user behaviours on the road.”

“According to our statistics, over 90% of road crashes are caused by human errors and here in Savannah, the riskiest people are the youth.”

Personnel from the Authority in the region also visited victims in their homes to support and encourage them.

Every year, millions more road victims are added to the current toll of over 50 million killed and hundreds of millions injured since the first road death 125 years ago.

Last year, over 2,000 people died in Ghana from road traffic accidents.

The objectives of the 2022 World Remembrance Day for road traffic victims are to provide a platform for road traffic victims and their families too; remember all people killed and seriously injured through road accidents; acknowledge the crucial work of the emergency services; advocate for better support for road traffic victims and victim families and promote evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries among others.