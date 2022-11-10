Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, has partnered with Crafted Nation and Gospel Artiste Pastor Siisi to organise this year’s edition of the nation’s premier live worship concert dubbed the Hollard Splendor Concert. The event is scheduled for Friday, 18th November 2022, at 6 pm at the National Theatre in Accra.

The much-anticipated gospel concert organised under the theme: “Azusa” is expected to host over 1500 attendees from all walks of life to praise the Almighty God in an ambience of worship and to host the Holy Spirit, who convicts many unto salvation. The celebrated international acts billed for this year’s show include MOG Music, Puleng March, Kofi Peprah, Luigi Maclean, Rev John Asubonteng, Alexandra Aboagye and our host Pastor Siisi Baidoo.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, said that as a company that does well by doing good, this concert is our way of saying thank you to our customers, stakeholders, and partners.

“As a purposeful company that puts its customers first in everything we do, we are delighted to host our customers to a gospel concert treat this November at the National Theatre. We understand that 2022 has been challenging, and we want to use this opportunity to ease the burden and close the year on a good note. Entry is at no charge, and we can’t wait to meet our community there,” she added.

“In the first 4-year journey of Splendor, many lives have been blessed, and this year promises nothing short of that. With Azusa as the theme for this year’s service, I hope that Splendor will continue to be the beginning of a new wave of revival. A revival that will live on for decades to come and abide with God’s people”.

“The good news is this. It’s happening on Friday, Nov 18th, at the centre of Accra, The National Theatre. With Hollard Ghana on board, it is complimentary to anyone interested in attending”, Pastor Siisi Baidoo noted.

Since 2018, the much-loved worship concert has been known for its elegant outlook and apt spiritual atmosphere, which leaves patrons reminiscing days after the event. This invitation is open to everyone who wants to worship and praise God for his goodness.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard, through its subsidiaries, offers various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life). Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.

About Crafted Nation

Crafted Nation (CN) is a non-denominational music and outreach ministry based in Accra and headed by Siisi Baidoo, a sensational gospel artist. The team has a core mandate of winning souls, achieved through music and the word of God at our evangelism outreaches, crusades and worship services.

Splendor, the annual worship service, has seen steady growth since the first edition, held in 2018. Currently, the service seats over a thousand five hundred patrons to whom we minister excellent gospel music and lead in worship. Patrons travel far and wide to attend, both for the worship experience and to learn from the excellence of its organisation.