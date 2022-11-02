The 4Ward Development West Africa is seeking a qualified person to fill the position of Marketing and Sales Manager at the institution.

Below is a full statement from 4Ward Development West Africa announcing the vacant position:

We started with a drumbeat and now we want to complete our full symphony. We already have the horns, violins, saxophones, etc., and now we are looking for the trumpet to proclaim to Ghana that safely managed piped water is available and affordable in rural communities and small towns across our beautiful country.

4Ward Development West Africa (4WardWA) is a well-established safe water enterprise (SWE) that is providing safe water services on a commercial basis. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of rural customers by delivering a guaranteed supply of high-quality water that flows 24/7.

Ghana is facing a safe water crisis. We at 4WardWA believe we have a solution, and we need your help to scale our services across the country. We are looking for a marketing and sales professional who thrives in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, yet structured setting who has a “can do” attitude and can think around the corner, connect the dots and see what is not yet seen by others.

Can you make what seems to be impossible possible? Are you comfortable talking to Chiefs, politicians, and cocoa farmers? Can you communicate a clear and simple message with heartfelt conviction? Can you sell household piped water connections to people living on, or slightly below the poverty line?

If so, we don’t want your resume. Instead, we want to know who you are, who you want to become and what legacy you want to leave in not more than 500 words (11 font size – single-spaced, Arial type font).

Send this information to: o.winfred@4Ward.co.

Kindly note that this job posting has no closing date. The employer will keep looking until the right candidate is found.

4Ward WA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against any employee or job applicant because of race, colour, religion, national origin, sex, or age.