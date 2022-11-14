Ghanaian poet, Emma Ofosua has ended her year-long book tour at the Lagos International Poetry Festival (LIPFEST).

The festival, held from October 27-29 2022, featured many Poets from all over the world including Nana Asaase (Ghana), Aremo Gemini (Nigeria), Jolyn Philips (South Africa), Renaud Dossavi (Togo), Loveth Liberty (Nigeria), Mbali Malimela (South Africa), Rudy Francisco(USA) and Dike Chukwumerije (Nigeria).

Emma Ofosua, popularly known as The Freestyle Poet, is a sensational sage with unique oratory skills.

Her fans describe her performances as unexpected yet refreshing to witness a female African freestyle poet supersede the expectations of the crowd. Her work is heavily laced with hope and encouragement that stirs people to action.

In her criticality acclaimed debut book, ‘I Wish You Courage in the Night Season’, The Freestyle Poet shares her story of bravery and fortitude.

The memoir-like poetry collection describes a journey from darkness to light, gripping the heart, challenging the soul, and provoking the mind. It captures the very essence of our human existence whiles attempting to answer some of life’s quintessential paradoxes: What is the meaning of life? Why death? Why racism? Why does seemingly unconditional love become conditional? and many more.

It also includes self-development tools, like a journal template and a savings tracker, to usher readers into a phase of self-discovery and self-management. Not only is she healing Africa with her words, one stage at a time, she’s also projecting Ghanaian fashion with her unique Northern kente style.

Her book tour began on the back of the MTN Regional Editorial Forum for their 25th anniversary, touring Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale.

Afterward, she had numerous reading sessions and book signings in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels for the European Edition.

Finally, she crowned her year-long tour at the 2022 LIPFEST, themed Babel… A new language.

This year, the festival highlighted how the technology of language underscores one’s sense of identity and facilitates one’s understanding of the relational universe.

Watch Emma’s performance at LIPFEST 2022 below:

By: Kwame Dadzie | Ghana Weekend