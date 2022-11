The Western Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Nana Kojo Toku, has retained his seat in Saturday’s executives’ election.

Mr. Toku polled 415 votes to defeat his only contender Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn who polled 91 votes.

Former Mayor of Takoradi Charlotte Otuwa Odum polled 264 votes to be elected the Vice Chairperson of the region.

In the Women’s Organiser contest Gladys Egyin emerged victorious polling 27 votes to beat her contender Beatrice Sam.

In the Western North regional elections, Michael Aidoo garnered 176 votes to be elected the NDC Chairman for that region. He defeated Jerry Kankam Dankwa who polled 127 votes.

Check below for the full results for the Western Region:

Chairman:

1.Nana Kojo Toku-415

2. GIBRILU ALHASSAN LAMINN-91

Vice Chairman:

1. DANIEL K. ESHUN-119

2. SAMUEL K BORLU-120

3. CHARLOTTE OTUWA ODUM-264

Organizer:

1. CHARLES KOJO ADU-FORDJOUR -232

2. YOUNUS MOHAMMED-33

3. GEORGE DADZIE JNR-209

4. ALFRED MENSAH-31

5. MICHAEL QUASHIE-1

Deputy Organizer:

1. GEORGE BAMFO-

2. DANIEL ARMAH/

3. ELIASU ABDUL RAHMAN

Secretary:

1. JOSEPH NELSON-268

2. MICHAEL OTOO-8

3. ENOCH KOJO APPIAH-67

4. FAMOUS TUMI-ACQUAH-83

5. MAWUTOR KOFI SENOO-3

Deputy Secretary:

1. RAPHAEL K. SETORWOFIA-256

2. ANTHONY DUNCAN QUAYE-108

3. EMMANUEL OSEI-NUAMAH-139

Women Organizer:

1. Gladys Egyin-27

2. Beatrice Sam-16

Deputy Women Organizer:

1. Charlotte Cobinnah-11

2. Sadika Yakubu-11

3. Noelle Adjoa Arthur-14

4. Marian Raju-7

Youth Organizer:

1. Mustapha Idrrisu-37

2. Abizi Morke-8

3. Justice Kofi Ahiaveh-2

4. Ebenezer Aidoo-10

Deputy Youth Organizer:

1. ABDUL HAKEEM MAHAMA-28

2. ERNEST DZEPE-7

3. SAMUEL AMOAH-14

4. MARTIN WOKU ANLIMAH-2

5. MATTHEW ANNAN BASSAW-2

6. BERNARD OTOO JANNOR-6

7.COLLINGTINN.E.MACLEAN-0

Zongo Caucus:

1. HALIDU MOHAMMED-221

2. HAFIZ ALASCO-285

Treasurer: Daniel Darlington Atitso-Unopposed

Deputy Treasurer:

1. MARIAN PLANGE-KWOFIE-366

2. HAJIA HAWA RASHID NSO-140

Communication Officer:

Richard Kirk Mensah-unopposed

Deputy Communication Officer:

Ebenezer Essien-Unopposed