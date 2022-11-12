A former Information Minister under the Rawlings regime, Kofi Totobi Quakyi has stated that despite the current challenges facing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in conducting its regional elections, the party will emerge more united and peaceful.

The former Minister made the remarks in an interview with Citi News after casting his vote at Agona-Nkwanta, where 515 delegates from the Western Region are voting to elect 17 regional officials.

Totobi Quakyi took the opportunity to call on all members of the party for a general peaceful conference across the country.

He also called on the party’s supporters and contestants to live up to the message in the party’s slogan, which encompasses and upholds unity, stability, and development.

“We have three messages in our slogan; unity, stability, and development. We provided stability for this country if you remember. In the years of coups, we came in and everything was stable. We provided unity because this party is a united amalgamation of all tribes across the country, so we know what unity does.”

He further charged his colleagues across the various regions to work toward winning power from the New Patriotic Party come the 2024 general elections.

“What people are looking for is a change of direction and two years is a long time away, but I also believe in the resilience and patience of the Ghanaian youth to see through this period until it comes that time when they can make that decisive decision on the ballot box.”

The party’s regional executives’ elections began on Friday, November 11 with the vote for the positions of youth organizer and women organizer portfolios across the country, and the exercise is expected to end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.