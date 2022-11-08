The Special Prosecutor has been petitioned by a pressure group, Occupy Ghana, to probe the alleged attempt to bribe some Majority MPs who were calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

OccupyGhana in a letter addressed to the Special Prosecutor, said the allegation is a potential corruption offence that must be investigated by the Special Prosecutor to establish the veracity of the claims.

“We have followed media reports from interviews by Joy FM with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs) and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North), which have been widely circulated by other media portals.”

OccupyGhana added that “in these interviews, the MPs alleged that an unnamed, wealthy businessman had attempted to bribe them.”

“That would be an attempt to influence the conduct of MPs in the course of their official duties, a potential corruption offence that falls within the remit of your office,” the letter added.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has already said Parliament will investigate the allegation of bribery levelled against the unnamed popular businessman.

“The alleged bribery has come to my notice, and we will investigate to see if it is true and the motive behind it,” he said last week to the Parliamentary Press Corps, in Accra.