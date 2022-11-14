The National Premix Secretariat has assured fisherfolks of plans to solve the perennial premix fuel shortage conundrum.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Nana Abrokwah Asare, an administrator at the National Premix Secretariat, has said it is working to make the product available to fisherfolks.

Fisherfolks in Lower Prampram in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have in recent times lamented the unavailability of the product, which they say is affecting their fishing activities.

Mr. Abrokwah Asare blamed the shortages partly on the recent increases in the prices of fuel, which he said the Secretariat depends on for its production, processing and supply of the product.

He said, “the National Premix Secretariat has been engaging the Ghana National Council for Premix for the past weeks because, in the past weeks, we’ve had some challenges with the supply of premix fuel because of the skyrocketing price of fuel.”

He further explained that the composition of the product makes its supply daunting, especially with an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

“As you may be aware, premix fuel is, primarily, the normal Super that we use and then engine oil. It has about 90% to 95% Super and a bit of engine oil.”

The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) raised concerns over the shortages in a statement after its Friday 4th November 2022 meeting during which concerns of the fishers were raised and called on the Government and the Premix Secretariat to urgently help resolve.

The premix shortages across the various landing beaches are often blamed on hoarding of the product, which the Government through the Ministry for Fisheries and Aquaculture announced a stakeholder consultation to automate the supply. This initiative was scheduled to take place in 2022 but with just a month to the end of the year, the initiative is yet to be rolled out.