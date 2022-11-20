Professor Vera Ogeh Fiador (née Soli) has been appointed as the first female Associate Professor of Finance.

This promotion comes after 75 years since the establishment of the University of Ghana (UG) and 60 years since the UG Business School (formerly the School of Administration) was established.

Professor Fiador holds a PhD in Management (with Finance specialisation) from the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, South Africa. Her PhD research focused on Monetary Policy in Sub-Saharan Africa. Her core expertise lies in the areas of corporate governance, corporate finance, gender diversity, enterprise risk management, and environmental and social risk management. She has a number of peer-reviewed publications to her name.

She joined the Business School as a faculty member in the year 2008, having attained a BSc Administration degree (Banking and Finance with First Class) and an MPhil in Finance from the University of Ghana Business School in 2003 and 2006 respectively.

Prof Vera Ogeh Fiador started her primary school education at Datus Complex, Dansoman, truncating at class three to continue at Christ Mission School, Kwashieman and then to Ministry of Health School, Korle-Bu for her Junior High School education. She then got admission to Holy Child School, Cape Coast, where she obtained her high school (SSCE) certificate.

The first female Associate Professor of Finance has been dedicated to the University since she joined the university and serves on a number of ad hoc and standing committees, including the University’s Finance and General Purposes Committee, and the Resource Allocation for Academic Purposes Committee. Until her sabbatical in 2020, she also served as a tutor for Legon Hall. She is currently the Programme Coordinator for one of the Business School’s flagship programmes, the One-Year MSc in Development Finance.

Professor Fiador also extends her services to the community, and thus serves on a number of corporate boards. The Associate Professor of Finance is currently a director and senior consultant with Madeolo Consult (a Management Consulting and Training firm).

She previously served as an Alternate Director on the governing council of the National Banking College. Again, as part of her community engagements, her consulting portfolio spans business and financial literacy, financial strategy development and related interventions.

Over the years, she has consulted for several reputable entities including the GIZ, IFC, SNV, OPM-GOGIG, KAIPTC, and NBSSI and also delivered a number of capacity-building programmes for banks and SMEs, in Ghana. She is a member of the African Economic Research Consortium and was a Visiting Scholar at the IMF, Washington DC.

Prof Vera Ogeh Fiador is married to Mr. Daniel Fiador, Esq. and they are blessed with 4 children.

The University of Ghana Business School is proud of Prof Vera Ogeh Fiador and wishes her hearty congratulations on her promotion.