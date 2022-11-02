Staff of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) are calling for the heads of 27 retirees who are occupying the highest positions, adding that they have outlived their resources.

The staff wants the government to sack these retirees from office and pave the way for young and energetic staff to be in charge of VALCO.

Speaking with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, the Local Chairman of VALCO Workers Union, Mr. Edgar Tetteh said VALCO is not grounds for the pouring of libation.

Mr. Tetteh alleged that these retirees don’t have any documents to show their re-employment, hence the need for their immediate removal from office.

The Local Chairman of VALCO Workers Union in Tema said these retirees’ ages range between 64-68years, arguing that they have passed the mandatory pension age bracket.

“VALCO is not a place for the pouring of libation or old age. We’ve had enough from the retirees because they have overstayed their positions. They have now become a burden, they have taken most positions meant for up-and-coming staff. They don’t recognize human resources, they should leave us to work. The head of HR, head of ICT, head of logistics, head of maintenance amongst others are all retirees. They don’t have any documents indicating that they have been re-employed. We are about 500-600 staff seeking the removal of 27 staff, they are a burden to us,” Mr. Tetteh explained on Eyewitness News.

A section of the agitating staff on Monday went on a 5-hour strike to press home their demands which includes salary concerns while the other group stayed at work.

Mr. Tetteh said, “we believe our message has been carried across to the highest authorities”.

He stated that the plant has been shut down, adding that they will continue to resist until these spent forces are sacked from office.