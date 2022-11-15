The Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) is calling on the citizenry to honour its living heroes by patronizing the poppy.

The Administration maintains that the sacrifices made by the Ex-Servicemen during the first and second World Wars are worth emulating.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 77th Remembrance Day Observation at the Christiansburg Commonwealth War Cemetery at Osu, the Executive Director of Veterans Administration Ghana, Captain Retired Ben Duah urged the media to create more awareness about the wearing of the poppy.

The poppy is a red petal symbol of remembrance that represents the blood of soldiers who died during the first and Second World Wars.

The Observation was attended by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who later signed the Remembrance Book located at the Memorial Ark.

“The awareness of the poppy is still not there. It is sinking very low, and I don’t think it is fair to people who sacrificed their lives for us. A nation which does not appreciate or honour its heroes is not worth dying for.”

“So if we believe that people deserve to be honoured, after they have made such sacrifices, then I think we should show our appreciation in a more positive manner than what we are doing today.”

The Remembrance Day is a ceremony of silence held at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month to remember the people who have died in wars around the world.