Yes, you read that right. The founder of Modern Natured, Emma Okyere, created her debut fashion collection, The Genesis CollectIon in Ghana within eight days. Generally, fashion collections are created in a year.

However, everyone’s journey is different. Modern Natured had a little over a week to finalize its collection to debut its Spring/Summer 2023 Couture, The Genesis Collection, during Paris Fashion Week 2022 at La Galerie Bourbon just last month.

Read further to find out how the founder created and finalized her fashion collection within eight days with the help of Ghanaian creatives!

Modern Natured

Founded by American- based, Ghanaian Fashion Designer Emma Okyere. The Company started as a beauty retailer and quickly became a Luxury Fashion brand. How did that happen?

Miami Swim week 2022

The reception of Modern Natured’s Miami Swim Week debut was incredible. Emma went to Miami Swim Week 2022 as an accessory designer.

She collaborated with various swimwear designers to enhance their looks by accessorizing their models with Modern Natured’s Ghanaian waist beads (toma).

Fashion designer in Ghana

Less than a month later, Modern Natured was presented with the unique opportunity to showcase its collection during Paris Fashion Week 2022. Emma immediately took the chance and ran with it. However, she only had less than a month to sketch, create and finish her Fashion Collection. Emma flew to Ghana and got straight to work. She hired and trained some local bead makers to help bring her sketches to life.

She worked with InkIt Ghana Limited to embroider and deboss the brand’s logo. She also collaborated with tailors, Kente weavers, leather suppliers, and Cedi Beads in Krobo. Emma has always been intrigued by the measure of creativity and extraordinary talents her fellow Ghanaian counterparts have been gifted with. She raves about how the economy has been practicing sustainability for years through various initiatives, one being making beautiful glass beaded Jewels out of recycled glass.

Emma’s vision for The Genesis Collection was to incorporate traditional African beading methods and futuristic engineered beaded patterns and designs. Waist beads have been a very crucial part of the creation of The Genesis Collection.

With such an intense, tight schedule but God on her side, most of the designs were completed within eight days, but Emma still had to complete a few pieces back home (United States).

This structure may seem quite unorthodox, but Emma is strong-willed, hard-working, and dances to the beat of her own drum.

Paris Fashion Week 2022

Last month Modern Natured debuted its Genesis Collection during PFW at La Galerie Bourbon (close to the Arc de Triomphe and The Champs Élysées) in Paris. The Genesis Collection consists of nine looks of their innovative beaded couture, woven kente cropped hoodies, beautiful glass neck pieces, and leather fringes on a wooden collar. Modern Natured’s Beaded Couture is handmade, consisting of various Ghanaian jewels and recycled glass beads used to make beautiful clothing and jewelry. Modern Natured collaborated with Material Maya, Desert Jewelry, Hautelifeworld Eyewear, and Dante shoes to finish the looks.

The models strutted the catwalk beautifully, and they looked stunning. In addition, various critically acclaimed fashion media outlets covered the fashion show, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and many more.

Modern Natured’s journey to fashion is an incredible story. The brand continues to work with Ghanaian creatives. Emma believes the world is her runway and hopes to inspire others to believe in themselves.

Learn more about Modern Natured here.