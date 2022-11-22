The Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, has won five awards at the 2022 Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards held over the weekend at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

The organisers awarded the Foundation the SSI Team of the Year, SSI Foundation/Company of the Year, Best Company in Supporting Health Institutions, and Best Company in Projects Promoting Good Health and Wellness.

The Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Perbi, also won the SSI Exemplary Leadership Award.

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation won these prestigious awards for showing great leadership and a firm commitment to changing people’s lives through several sustainable projects.

Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Perbi, speaking on this recognition, remarked: “I am really overwhelmed by the recognition we have received from this prestigious award scheme. As a foundation, our goal has been to make remarkable strides in various communities through impactful initiatives in areas such as health, education, and technology, among others. We are proud of what we have achieved and the lives we have touched. These awards today are certainly well deserved, and I would like to thank the organisers for recognising our work.”

Rev. Amaris also thanked the Vodafone Ghana Foundation team for their hard work, great service, and dedication to the goal of making the world a better place for everyone.

Instituted in 2017, the SSI Awards recognise and honour organisations across the country that show outstanding leadership and commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.