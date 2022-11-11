Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, will headline his first concert in Ghana on December 10, 2022.

Wizkid is set to make a statement at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium, after his November 16, 2022 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden and November 24, 2022 gig at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Patrons will see a live performance of songs from Wizkid’s new album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

For tickets, visit https://wizkidlive.hapniin.com and stream his new album here.

The event is powered by Live Hub Entertainment, Starboy, and Finali Group Entertainment.