A total of 156 orphans from communities in the Ashanti Region have been supported with educational sponsorship packages as part of efforts to take children off the street and, increase school enrolment and retention, especially in deprived communities and major cities.

The initiative which is funded by WEFA Germany and implemented by Aldiaa Society Ghana provides Ghc 250 monthly cash sponsorship packages for each orphan.

The 2022 edition of the initiative saw WEFA GERMANY cumulatively pay GH¢2,700 to each of the 156 beneficiaries for the entire 12 months.

An amount of GH¢421,200 has been disbursed to selected orphans from communities in the Ashanti Region.

The German WEFA cash sponsorship is opened to orphans below 18 years within the African continent including Ghana irrespective of their religion, gender, race, ethnicity, city, and affiliations.

A short ceremony was held at the premises of AL-WAFA’ Educational complex in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region to present the packages to the beneficiaries.

The packages will cater to the health, accommodation, clothing, feeding, educational materials, and medical expenses of the 156 orphans who benefited from the gesture.

The Executive Manager of the ALDIAA Society, Sheik Usama Mansur Rashid commended WEFA Germany for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to put the money to good use.

A key stakeholder of the ALDIAA Society Ghana Iddrisu Baba Neindow on behalf of the beneficiaries, religious and traditional expressed his satisfaction about the gesture and lauded the donors, Germany WEFA, and the implementing partner.

He advised families of the beneficiaries to effectively utilize the funds to help better the lives of the orphans and make them good future leaders.

A widow, Bushira Khalid expressed her commitment to utilizing the amount she received for the education of a child.

A mother to some beneficiaries, Madina Adul-Mumin who cumulatively received an amount of Ghc 8,100 for her three orphans lauded the initiative and said the money will go a long way to cater for the education and health needs of her children.

The beneficiaries also thanked the donors for their support and pledged to make good use of the opportunity.

The donors apart from providing educational support for orphans also embark on infrastructural development in the education and health sector complementing efforts by the Government.

They also reach out to less-endowed persons in Muslim communities through the provision of food items during the month of Ramadan and the distribution of cows and meat during the Edul-Adha festivities.

WEFA GERMANY is an International Humanitarian Aid Organisation reaching out to those around the world in hardship, hungry, or left wounded, homeless or disabled due to natural disasters, or war.

Founded in 2006, it managed to reach out to 70 different countries and regions with humanitarian aid in a short amount of time taking with emotions on humility.