Retained National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo widely known as Pablo has opened up on what he says are ‘forces’ within the party working against him.

These party bigwigs he describes as cowards, according to him, must bow their heads in shame having failed in their quest to kick him out as a national officer of the party at the just-ended youth and women’s organizer elections.

George Opare Addo was elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC after beating his sole but fierce contender, Brogya Genfi.

That election was not without with controversies, alleged underhand dealings and other internal party accusations.

“I believe that I had done so well, and I was expecting the party to rally around me. I was expecting the so-called bigwigs in the NDC to remain neutral. Unfortunately, most of the so-called bigwigs are cowards, so they couldn’t show their faces and were rather using surrogates. They paid some journalists to malign me and attack my strength”, says the NDC National Youth Organizer.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, George Opare Addo lamented the injustices he had suffered while decrying the lack of support from party leadership.

“One of my strengths was my ability to resource the base of the party. All they had to say was that, it was the NPP that was funding me. Sadly, none of them questioned my work; they admit that I have done the work, but they just didn’t like me because I don’t come and do ‘Yes sir, master to them’. On election day, I saw too many hands trying to get me out but it was the God factor since day one”, Pablo emphasized.

Although he will not mention specific names, George Opare Addo called out the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George for their machinations.

“They can’t control me. I am NDC true and true. Sammy Gyamfi is one small boy in the NDC. I am a senior in the NDC to him. He was one of the surrogates that were used. He was one of the puppets that were used out there. There are cowards who couldn’t show their faces and hide behind him. They are influence peddlers. People who assume influence they do not even have. There was also Sam George. I was surprised at his behaviour because he is one of the young party boys I have supported. He was campaigning to support my opponent. He lied, he should have known better, so he shouldn’t be surprised in 2023 when I come to Ningo Prampram to support his opponent.”