The Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has underscored the importance of the National Regulatory Authorities in ensuring quality vaccines are produced in the event of a public health crisis such as Covid-19.

When Covid-19 hit the world, the African continent was the hard hit, as it weakened the already exacerbating health sector.

The Minister who was at the opening ceremony of the 3rd African Medicine Regulatory Harmonization (AMRH) week in Accra said, this also affected vulnerable populations as they “continue to face a higher burden of morbidity and mortality due to limited access to affordable, effective and good quality essential health products and services.”

The Minister was of the view that “there is an urgent need to strengthen manufacturing capabilities on the continent for vaccine and other medical products, as part of building strengthened health systems after COVID-19 and in preparation for future pandemics should they occur.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, says in a bid to support the vision of African Medicine Regulatory Harmonization, her outfit has “trained 12 countries in medicine authorisation and registration, seven countries in pharmacovigilance and 11 countries in clinical trial oversight across Africa. “

She also added that “The momentum for joint and mentorship is rife and we are keen to grow along with other NRAs to achieve the audacious vision of a robust medicine regulatory regime in Africa.”

This year’s AMRH week was under the Theme: “The African Medicine Regulation Harmonization- A Foundation for African Medicine Agency.