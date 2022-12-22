President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged the government’s commitment to continuously improve the welfare of judges in the country.

According to Akufo-Addo, recent measures taken by his government to address the accommodation challenges of judges and members of the judiciary are clear examples of his commitment to improving their welfare.

“20 townhouses and a guest house have been built to be used as a permanent residence for the court of appeal judges based in Kumasi who and e mandated to handle cases in the northern part of the country,” President Akufo-Addo said during the swearing-in of some 15 Court of Appeal judges at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

They are Justice Ackah Boafo, Justice Asare-Botwe, Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Mrs. Gifty Agyei Addo, Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo and Justice Mrs. Hafisata Amaleboba.

The rest are Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, Justice Stephen Oppong, Mr Patrick Kwamina Baiden, Mr Christopher Archer, Prof. Mrs. Olivia Anku-Trede and Dr. Ernest Owusu-Depaah.

The approval of the nominees followed a recommendation by the Judicial Council to the president for their elevation to the bench.