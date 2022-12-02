Kenyan President William Ruto has suspended four electoral commissioners who refused to endorse the results of the last presidential election, which delivered his win.

Mr Ruto on Friday announced a tribunal headed by a judge would investigate the four officials for serious violation of the law, gross misconduct and incompetence, which could see them ultimately sacked from their posts.

But opposition leader Raila Odinga has condemned Mr Ruto’s move as the government’s plan to rig the elections in 2027.

“The four are being forced out because Ruto and his administration wants a clean slate at the IEBC [Kenya’s electoral commission] and fill it with its stooges and henchmen for the 2027 elections. [Mr Ruto] wants to wants to rig the 2027 elections in 2022,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Ruto’s announcement of the tribunal follows a recommendation by the national assembly to suspend the commissioners over their conduct during the August elections.

Mr Ruto was declared the winner after narrowly beating his rival, Mr Odinga, with 50.5% of the vote.

But four out of seven commissioners, including the vice-chairperson, said the tally was flawed and the result “opaque”.