Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken to social media to raise funds to support the National Democratic Congress’ upcoming National Delegates Congress slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

He made the appeal in a post on his Facebook page.

“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate.

“Please donate via MoMo number 059 860 4199. Or pay into the NDC Congress Account at the GCB Bank. Account Number: 13-9113-00-00-837. If you want to arrange other forms of support, please send me an email- office@johnmahama.org”, Mr. Mahama posted.

According to him, the various constituency, regional and national executives will be transported to Accra and accommodated.

A total of 10,936 delegates from 276 Constituencies are expected to participate in all the activities, including the election of national party executives.

The congress, which will be held on December 17, 2022, is under the theme, ‘Rallying for victory 2024; Ghana’s hope’.