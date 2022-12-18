Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has defeated his former boss, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to become the new Chairman of the party.

According to provisional results, Mr Asiedu Nketiah who stepped down as the General Secretary after 17 years polled 5,574 representing 65.17 percent to win in a landslide victory.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo trailed Mr Nketiah with 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent at the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports stadium.

Other candidates in the race, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei also managed 38 and 52 votes respectively.

Voter turnout was 94 percent.

There had been fears that the party will break apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship slot.

But addressing the delegates at the 10th National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the party is too strong to be split after a congress.

“I want our detractors to know that our party still remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”

“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he added.

He added that Saturday’s election “will mark the beginning of our march towards rescuing Ghana from the wickedness, ineptitude and catastrophic NPP government”.