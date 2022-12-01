The Supreme Court, will on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, deliver its judgement in the case challenging the payment of monthly allowance to spouses of the President and the Vice President.

Parliament voted mid-last year on an amendment to the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee to pay wives of the President and Vice-President almost $47,000 during the tenure of their husbands in office.

A section of the public however criticized the move, citing harsh economic conditions as a basis for their opposition.

Subsequently, two Members of Parliament; Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, Dr. Clement Apaak, and a private citizen, Frederick Nii Commey, took the matter to the Supreme Court for pronouncement.

The Plaintiffs argue that spouses of the President and Vice-President were not part of the Article 71 office holders and were also not recognised under the 1992 Constitution to be paid salaries.